Awareness can prevent dengue, chikungunya, says Mayor Atiqul

Dengue and Chikungunya must be prevented by creating public awareness, said the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam.

DSCC Mayor told this at the Aedes mosquito habitat destruction programme at DNCC Nagar Bhaban on Saturday.

Atiqul Islam said, "The city needs to be cleaned with the active participation of people from all walks of life for a healthy environment. For this, everyone has to clean their house spontaneously every Saturday at 10:10am."

He urged the Dhaka North city dwellers to keep clean the flower tubs in the house and its surroundings. Remove unused tires, coconut shells, open plastic packets, various types of open pots on the roofs and other places. So that water does not accumulate for more than three days.

The DNCC Mayor said, "DNCC announced reward for those who deposit unused tires, coconut shells and other items at the nearest Ward Councillor or Regional Executive Officer's office. And DNCC will also give prizes to those who provide most information on Aedes mosquito larva picture using the 'Sabar Dhaka' mobile app."

"Free dengue testing has been arranged in the 47 DNCC centres for the welfare of the city dwellers. It will continue till Thursday," Mayor Atiqul Islam added.

Mayor Atiqul Islam visited several Covid-19 vaccination centres including Banani Vidyaniketan High School and Kalachandpur High School and College.







