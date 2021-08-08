Pori Moni, Eka lose assoc membership

Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samity has ceased the membership of actresses Pori Moni and Eka on Saturday.

Misha Saudagar, president of the Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samity, made the announcement at a press conference at the Bangladesh Film Development Corpora-tion's (FDC) Zaheer Raihan Color Lab auditorium.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the association.

"The Shilpi Samity does not indulge in any injustice. But the incident of Ekta and Pori Moni was embarrassed the film artist community. As their cases are ongoing, the membership of Eka and Pori Moni was temporarily suspended," Misha said.







