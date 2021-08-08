Don’t throw stones in the dark: Quader to BNP

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said that the plotters who wanted to erase the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from history through assassination are being erased from history.

He said this in a virtual discussion marking the National Mourning Day organized by Institute of Diploma Engineers' Bangladesh (IDEB) at IDEB auditorium titled 'What to do to implement Bangabandhu's philosophy on Vocational and Technical Education.'

Urging the BNP to specify the faults or irregularities without throwing stones in the dark, Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said that the conspirators of the history had to face the 'bloody farewell tragedy' as the murder invites murder and it never forgives anyone.

He called upon the political parties as well as the professional organizations to follow the health rules from their respective position and help motivate people to get vaccinated providing of cooperation.

"The Prime Minister has been working relentlessly to address many challenges what the country is facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and all political parties should do only one politics that is to save people and stand by the endangered ones," Quader added.

Emphasizing on building a suitable workforce for the international labour market, Quader said, "We need to build a skilled manpower suitable for the 'Digital Revolution as well as the Fourth Industrial Revolution' under the leadership of Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed Joy."

"We have to think now so that Bangladesh can take maximum opportunity against the demand of trained manpower in the international arena in days to come," he added.

AL Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplob Barua and IDEB General Secretary Md Shamsur Rahman, among others, spoke there with IDEB President Engineer AKM Hamid in the chair.







