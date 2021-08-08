Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 August, 2021, 1:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Don’t throw stones in the dark: Quader to BNP

Published : Sunday, 8 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said that the plotters who wanted to erase the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from history through assassination are being erased from history.
He said this in a virtual discussion marking the National Mourning Day organized by Institute of Diploma Engineers' Bangladesh (IDEB) at IDEB auditorium titled 'What to do to implement Bangabandhu's philosophy on Vocational and Technical Education.'
Urging the BNP to specify the faults or irregularities without throwing stones in the dark, Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said that the conspirators of the history had to face the 'bloody farewell tragedy' as the murder invites murder and it never forgives anyone.
He called upon the political parties as well as the professional organizations to follow the health rules from their respective position and help motivate people to get vaccinated providing of cooperation.
"The Prime Minister has been working relentlessly to address many challenges what the country is facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and all political parties should do only one politics that is to save people and stand by the endangered ones," Quader added.
Emphasizing on building a suitable workforce for the international labour market, Quader said, "We need to build a skilled manpower suitable for the 'Digital Revolution as well as the Fourth Industrial Revolution' under the leadership of Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed Joy."
"We have to think now so that Bangladesh can take maximum opportunity against the demand of trained manpower in the international arena in days to come," he added.
AL Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplob Barua and IDEB General Secretary Md Shamsur Rahman, among others, spoke there with IDEB President Engineer AKM Hamid in the chair.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12 HC benches reconstituted
Bangladesh Truck-Covered Van Owners Association forms a human chain
Army nabs UPDF toll collector in Khagrachhari
21 more charred bodies identified, handed over to families
Dr Zafrullah describes how BD can go for low-cost vaccine production
Awareness can prevent dengue, chikungunya, says Mayor Atiqul
Pori Moni, Eka lose assoc membership
Don’t throw stones in the dark: Quader to BNP


Latest News
2.8m get vaccine doses on first day of mass inoculation
Moon sighting body sits Monday to fix Ashura date
Another dead dolphin found on Kuakata sea beach
Educationist Nazma Chowdhury dies of Covid
US urges Americans to leave Afghanistan immediately
Drug peddler held with 548 bottles of liquor in Rajshahi
5 women receive 'Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Award'
Britain's Kenny makes Olympic history with keirin gold
18 more die at RMCH Covid unit
Crowds at vaccination centres on second day of mass inoculation
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh
US State Department announces five additions to global terrorist list
Iran President lauds Bangladesh’s robust development
 Scarcity of water in haors: Fishes on the brink of extinction
Vexing vaccination vaudeville
The muddy road in Matuail in the capital becomes unusable
Olympic Snaps
Bustling Dhaka finally feels ‘lockdown silence’
Global Covid cases top 201 million
Taliban close in on two provincial Afghan capitals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft