Sunday, 8 August, 2021, 1:54 PM
Aussies post consolation victory

Published : Sunday, 8 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Sports Reporter

Australia's Dan Christian (L) plays a shot and Bangladesh's Quazi Nurul Sohan looks on during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on August 7, 2021. photo : AFP

Visiting Australia Cricket Team beat Bangladesh in the 4th T20i of the five-match series on Friday by three wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur to register the 1st win of the tour after losing the title conceding three consecutive defeats in the earlier matches.
Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first with unchanged playing eleven and were able to post 104 runs on the board losing nine wickets, which is the lowest team total in the series so far. Soumya Sarkar continued batting miseries and had gone for eight runs while Naim Sheikh, the leading Bangladesh scorer of the day, managed 28 runs. Man at eight Mahedi Hasan was the 2nd best Bangladesh scorer with 23 runs next to his name.
Besides, Afif Hossain gathered 20 and Shakib Al Hasan collected 15 runs. Skipper Mahmudullah and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Shohan went for respective ducks.
Leggy Mitchell Swepson, who succeeded alike Adam Zampa in the playing eleven, was the main Aussie destroyer hauling three wickets spending 12 runs only while Andrew Tye scalp as many wickets but for 18 runs. Besides, Josh Hazlewood took two and Ashton Agar picked one Bangladesh wicket.
To defend a tiny total, Bangladesh bowlers fought till the last and all but Shakib had been outstanding with the ball. Shakib swallowed 50 runs, almost half of the Australian total, to go wicketless from his four overs.
Mahedi however, gave hosts the initial breakthrough in the very first over of the innings claiming the wicket of visiting skipper Mathew Wade who departed for couple of runs. Another opener Ben McDermott also got out cheaply scoring five runs. But it was Dan Christian, who was promoted in the batting order at one-down, had started to swing the bat wildly and hit five sixes in an over of Shakib.
Christian's windy 39 off 17 was the key to Aussie chase while Agar, batting at eight, scored 27 runs off 27 balls to confirm the guest's victory as Australia reached 105 runs losing seven wickets with six balls to go.
Mahedi Hasam and Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets each while Shoriful Islam and Nasum Ahmed shared one wicket apiece.
Christian was named the Most Valuable Player whereas Swepson was adjudged the Man of the Match.
The series closer, also a dead-rubber, between the rivals will be held tomorrow at the same venue.


