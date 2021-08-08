

Bangamata’s 91st birth anniv today

The theme of the day this year is - 'Bangamata is a fearless companion in the crisis and struggle (Bangamata Shongkote Shongrame Nirvik Sohojatri)'.

Born on August 8 in 1930 at Tungipara village in Gopalganj, she was killed brutally by the assassins of Father of the Nation on August 15 in 1975.

On the occasion of the day, the Awami League (AL) will hold several programmes in compliance with the health rules including paying tributes to Bangamata and recitation of holy Quran and holding doa and milad-mahfil at the grave of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib at 9 am at Banani graveyard in the city. Apart from government programmes, various political and social organizations including Awami League and its associated bodies have organized various programmes including holding discussions, meetings and milad-mahfils on the day.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other electronic media will broadcast special programmes to mark the day. -BSS







