Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 August, 2021, 1:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bangamata’s 91st birth anniv today

Published : Sunday, 8 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

Bangamata’s 91st birth anniv today

Bangamata’s 91st birth anniv today

The 91st birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be observed today (Sunday) in a befitting manner across the country.
The theme of the day this year is - 'Bangamata is a fearless companion in the crisis and struggle (Bangamata Shongkote Shongrame Nirvik Sohojatri)'.
Born on August 8 in 1930 at Tungipara village in Gopalganj, she was killed brutally by the assassins of Father of the Nation on August 15 in 1975.
On the occasion of the day, the Awami League (AL) will hold several programmes in compliance with the health rules including paying tributes to Bangamata and recitation of holy Quran and holding doa and milad-mahfil at the grave of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib at 9 am at Banani graveyard in the city. Apart from government programmes, various political and social organizations including Awami League and its associated bodies have organized various programmes including holding discussions, meetings and milad-mahfils on the day.
Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other electronic media will broadcast special programmes to mark the day.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
12 HC benches reconstituted
Bangladesh Truck-Covered Van Owners Association forms a human chain
Army nabs UPDF toll collector in Khagrachhari
21 more charred bodies identified, handed over to families
Dr Zafrullah describes how BD can go for low-cost vaccine production
Awareness can prevent dengue, chikungunya, says Mayor Atiqul
Pori Moni, Eka lose assoc membership
Don’t throw stones in the dark: Quader to BNP


Latest News
2.8m get vaccine doses on first day of mass inoculation
Moon sighting body sits Monday to fix Ashura date
Another dead dolphin found on Kuakata sea beach
Educationist Nazma Chowdhury dies of Covid
US urges Americans to leave Afghanistan immediately
Drug peddler held with 548 bottles of liquor in Rajshahi
5 women receive 'Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Award'
Britain's Kenny makes Olympic history with keirin gold
18 more die at RMCH Covid unit
Crowds at vaccination centres on second day of mass inoculation
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh
US State Department announces five additions to global terrorist list
Iran President lauds Bangladesh’s robust development
 Scarcity of water in haors: Fishes on the brink of extinction
Vexing vaccination vaudeville
The muddy road in Matuail in the capital becomes unusable
Olympic Snaps
Bustling Dhaka finally feels ‘lockdown silence’
Global Covid cases top 201 million
Taliban close in on two provincial Afghan capitals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft