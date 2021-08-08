Video
Etihad to resume flights from Bangladesh on Tuesday

Published : Sunday, 8 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Etihad Airways will resume from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday, August 10 next for transit passengers. Meanwhile the airline has resumed flights from India on Saturday, the airlines said in website.
Between August 7 and 9, the airline will operate services from Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Trivandrum and New Delhi. From August 10, flights will be added from Ahmedabad (for transit only), Hyderabad and Mumbai in India; and Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad in Pakistan. Etihad will also operate flights from Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Colombo, Sri Lanka.
On arrival in Abu Dhabi, all travellers will be required to quarantine for 10 days. They would need to wear a medically approved tracking wristband during the quarantine period.
"This will be provided by the authorities at Abu Dhabi airport after clearing immigration. All guests must also take a PCR test on days four and eight," the airline said on its website.
Khaleej Times adds: An approval from the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA) is mandatory to travel. Travellers must also have a negative result of a PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before the first flight departure time. "The test must be taken at an approved lab in the origin city and contain a QR code for verification."
They must also take a rapid Covid-19 test no more than four hours before boarding the flight. Passengers returning to the UAE must have a valid residency and proof of having received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine within the UAE no less than 14 days before travel. Unvaccinated people in certain categories eligible to return include medical workers, UAE-based teachers, students, residents with extenuating circumstances, patients undergoing medical treatment in the UAE and employees who work for federal or local government agencies.
These latest categories are in addition to previously exempt categories of UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations and Golden visa holders.


