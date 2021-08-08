NRBC Bank opens 10 sub-branches on Sheikh Kamal’s birthday



NRBC Bank Chairman S M Parvez Tamal inaugurating 10 sub-branches as Chief Guest through video conference from a meeting on Thursday last.

The locations are Monohordi (Narshingdi), Meherpur, Panchagarh, Sonagazi, Fulgazi (Feni), Munshigang, Tarail (Kishoregang) Magura, Kotchadpur ( Jhenaidah) and Comilla, says a press release.

NRBC Bank Chairman S M Parvez Tamal inaugurated these 10 sub-branches as Chief Guest through video conference. Lt. Gen (Retd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury, Member of the Parliament Feni-3, Golam Awlia, Managing Director & CEO, Kazi Md Talha, Additional Managing Director, Harunur Rashid, Deputy managing Director and CFO, Md. Mozammel Hossain, Company Secretary, Major (Retd.) Parvez Hossain, Head of Support Service and Branches Division joined the ceremony through video conference.

High officials of the Bank and local elites, distinguished clients, businessmen were present on the occasion. During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of the Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the Bank.











