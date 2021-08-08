

NCC Bank approves 15pc dividend

NCC Bank Chairman S. M. Abu Mohsin presided over the meeting while Vice-Chairman Md. Abul Bashar, Chairman of the Executive Committee Engineer Abdus Salam, Chairman of the Risk Management Committee Md. Nurun Newaz Salim, Directors Md. Abdul Awal, Sohela Hossain, Tanzina Ali, Khairul Alam Chaklader, Mohammed Sazzad Un Newaz, Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee Nurul Islam Chowdhury, Independent Director and Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Itrat Husain, Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Alam along with a large number of Shareholders joined the AGM virtually.

The Audited Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended on December 31, 2020 along with the Auditors' report thereon and Directors' report were placed before the Shareholders at the AGM and were duly approved by them.

Chairman of the bank S. M. Abu Mohsin highlighted the business progress and said that while the Shareholders' equity, total Assets, EPS are increasing gradually, the Cost of Fund and Net Classified loans are decreasing, which reflects in Credit Ratings and also in CAMELS Rating of the Bank. He added that NCC Bank continuously maintaining positive growth by assuring transparency and accountability as well as using advanced technology and ensuring better customer services which will continue in the future also.













