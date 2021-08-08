Video
Sunday, 8 August, 2021
IBBL Dhaka Central Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Published : Sunday, 8 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Dhaka Central Zone organized webinar on 'Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations' on Saturday. Professor Dr. Md Fashiul Alam, Director of the Bank addressed the webinar as chief guest, says a press.
Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of the Bank addressed the webinar as special guest.
Prof. Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of the IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant. Mahmudur Rahman, Head of Dhaka Central Zone presided over the program while Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President addressed the program. Head of Branches and Officials under Dhaka Central Zone attended the webinar.


