

UCB approves 10pc dividend

The meeting was presided by Rukhmila Zaman; Chairman of the Bank. In the backdrop of COVID 19 crisis, the AGM was conducted virtually through video conference to ensure health and safety concern as guided by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Bangladesh Bank.

UCB Chairman Rukhmila Zaman in her speech to shareholders said that UCB had generated attractive financial results in the previous year. UCB gained a tremendous growth in every arena like operating profit, loan and advances, deposit etc. Mrs. Zaman also expressed that UCB will be continuing to serve the interest of shareholders, clients and communities on the whole.

Among others Vice-Chairman Bazal Ahmed; Executive Committee Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury; Independent Director & Audit Committee Chairman Akhter Matin Chaudhury; Risk Management Committee Chairman M. A. Sabur; Director Hajee Yunus Ahmed; Director Nurul Islam Chowdhury; Director Asifuzzaman Chowdhury; Director Roxana Zaman; Director Bashir Ahmed; Director Afroza Zaman; Director Syed Kamruzzaman; DirectorMuhammed Shah Alam; Director Professor Dr. Md. Jonaid Shafiq; Director Kanak Kanti Sen; Independent Director Dr. Aparup Chowdhury and Independent Director Touhid Shipar Rafiquzzaman virtually attended the AGM.

Moreover, Managing Director of UCB Mohammed Shawkat Jamil and Chief Financial Officer Mr. Faruk Ahammad were also present at the AGM.

UCB Managing Director, Mr. Mohammed Shawkat Jamil sketched the backdrop of success and the cumulative scenario of achievement of bank in his speech. He told that UCB developed a balanced and sustainable business model against all obstacles through organic growth.

The programme was conducted by Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of the bank Mr. ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS.

Being a leading First Generation Private Sector Bank incepted in 1983, UCB is now well-poised and a praiseworthy name in the Banking arena.











United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) approved 5% Stock and 5% Cash dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 at its 38th Annual General Meeting recently, says a press release.The meeting was presided by Rukhmila Zaman; Chairman of the Bank. In the backdrop of COVID 19 crisis, the AGM was conducted virtually through video conference to ensure health and safety concern as guided by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Bangladesh Bank.UCB Chairman Rukhmila Zaman in her speech to shareholders said that UCB had generated attractive financial results in the previous year. UCB gained a tremendous growth in every arena like operating profit, loan and advances, deposit etc. Mrs. Zaman also expressed that UCB will be continuing to serve the interest of shareholders, clients and communities on the whole.Among others Vice-Chairman Bazal Ahmed; Executive Committee Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury; Independent Director & Audit Committee Chairman Akhter Matin Chaudhury; Risk Management Committee Chairman M. A. Sabur; Director Hajee Yunus Ahmed; Director Nurul Islam Chowdhury; Director Asifuzzaman Chowdhury; Director Roxana Zaman; Director Bashir Ahmed; Director Afroza Zaman; Director Syed Kamruzzaman; DirectorMuhammed Shah Alam; Director Professor Dr. Md. Jonaid Shafiq; Director Kanak Kanti Sen; Independent Director Dr. Aparup Chowdhury and Independent Director Touhid Shipar Rafiquzzaman virtually attended the AGM.Moreover, Managing Director of UCB Mohammed Shawkat Jamil and Chief Financial Officer Mr. Faruk Ahammad were also present at the AGM.UCB Managing Director, Mr. Mohammed Shawkat Jamil sketched the backdrop of success and the cumulative scenario of achievement of bank in his speech. He told that UCB developed a balanced and sustainable business model against all obstacles through organic growth.The programme was conducted by Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of the bank Mr. ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS.Being a leading First Generation Private Sector Bank incepted in 1983, UCB is now well-poised and a praiseworthy name in the Banking arena.