Sunday, 8 August, 2021, 1:53 PM
EXIM Bank sponsors documentary on Bangabandhu in New York

Published : Sunday, 8 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Desk

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen MP received a cheque for $25,000 from the EXIM Bank Chairman Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder at an event held at State Guest House Padma recently.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen MP received a cheque for $25,000 from the EXIM Bank Chairman Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder at an event held at State Guest House Padma recently.

Exim Bank sponsored the screening of various documentaries on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the first time on the iconic Billboard in New York's Times Square, says a press release.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. AK Abdul Momen MP received the cheque of USD 25,000 from the Chairman of EXIM Bank Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder in a programme held at state guest house Padma recently.
Director of EXIM Bank Lt. Col. (Retd.) Sirajul Islam Birprotik (Bar), Managing Director and CEO of EXIM Bank Dr. Mohammad Haider Ali Mia and the top govt. executive also were present at that time.
It may be mentioned that the exhibition, jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh and NY Dreams Productions, will showcase documentaries, photographs, illustrations, etc. made about the biography, work, etc. of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.


