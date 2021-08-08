EXIM Bank sponsors documentary on Bangabandhu in New York



Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen MP received a cheque for $25,000 from the EXIM Bank Chairman Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder at an event held at State Guest House Padma recently.

Director of EXIM Bank Lt. Col. (Retd.) Sirajul Islam Birprotik (Bar), Managing Director and CEO of EXIM Bank Dr. Mohammad Haider Ali Mia and the top govt. executive also were present at that time.

It may be mentioned that the exhibition, jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh and NY Dreams Productions, will showcase documentaries, photographs, illustrations, etc. made about the biography, work, etc. of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







