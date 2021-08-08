Video
Boost exports to $400b this year: India PM to traders, envoys

Published : Sunday, 8 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

NEW DELHI, Aug 7: PM Narendra Modi on Friday said that the decision to drop the provision of retrospective taxation from the statute demonstrated the Centre's commitment to provide stability of investment climate and also signalled policy consistency. The statement came hours after the Lok Sabha passed the Bill meant to end tax disputes with 17 companies, including high profile ones such as Vodafone and Cairn Plc.
Addressing exporters, businesses, states and Indian ambassadors in foreign missions at an event to work out a strategy to scale up India's exports to $400 billion this year, the PM said exporters know very well the importance of stability. "It sends a clear message to all investors that not only does India offer new opportunities, but a decisive government has the will to fulfil its promise," Modi said while talking about the legislation.
He also said that the Centre was working closely with states to minimise the regulatory burden.
While promising all possible support from the government to boost exports, Modi exhorted every stakeholder to play their role, with states governments and Indian missions advised to work together in identifying new product segments and markets.    -TNN


