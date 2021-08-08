Imports rose by 20pc to $65.59b amid C-19 in FY’21

Imports in Bangladesh rose by 20 per cent to $ 65.59 billion amid the spread of Covid-19, in the last fiscal year (FY) of 2020-21 in terms of cost and freight value against the previous year.

Cost refers to the cost of goods and freight refers to all other costs relating to all the means of transportation of the goods. Import in FY20, in terms of cost and freight value, was recorded at $54.79 billion. The import costs in 2019 was $59.91 billion, according to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

Import in terms of FoB (Free on Borad) value, however, reached $60.68 billion in FY21 which was recorded at $50.69 billion in FY20.

Robust growth in import indicates a surge in external demand as well as revival of the economic activities thanks to a series of fiscal and monetary stimulus packages.










