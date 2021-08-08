Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 August, 2021, 1:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Imports rose by 20pc to $65.59b amid C-19 in FY’21

Published : Sunday, 8 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Business Correspondent

Imports in Bangladesh rose by 20 per cent to $ 65.59 billion amid the spread of Covid-19, in the last fiscal year (FY) of 2020-21 in terms of cost and freight value against the previous year.
Cost refers to the cost of goods and freight refers to all other costs relating to all the means of transportation of the goods. Import in FY20, in terms of cost and freight value, was recorded at $54.79 billion. The import costs in 2019 was $59.91 billion, according to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.
Import in terms of FoB (Free on Borad) value, however, reached $60.68 billion in FY21 which was recorded at $50.69 billion in FY20.
Robust growth in import indicates a surge in external demand as well as revival of the economic activities thanks to a series of fiscal and monetary stimulus packages.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Emirates now offers up to 64kg free baggage for Africa travellers
Etihad to resume flights from Bangladesh on Tuesday
NRBC Bank opens 10 sub-branches on Sheikh Kamal’s birthday
NCC Bank approves 15pc dividend
IBBL Dhaka Central Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
UCB approves 10pc dividend  
EXIM Bank sponsors documentary on Bangabandhu in New York
BRAC gets approval to issue Tk 13.50b zero-coupon bonds


Latest News
2.8m get vaccine doses on first day of mass inoculation
Moon sighting body sits Monday to fix Ashura date
Another dead dolphin found on Kuakata sea beach
Educationist Nazma Chowdhury dies of Covid
US urges Americans to leave Afghanistan immediately
Drug peddler held with 548 bottles of liquor in Rajshahi
5 women receive 'Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Award'
Britain's Kenny makes Olympic history with keirin gold
18 more die at RMCH Covid unit
Crowds at vaccination centres on second day of mass inoculation
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh
US State Department announces five additions to global terrorist list
Iran President lauds Bangladesh’s robust development
 Scarcity of water in haors: Fishes on the brink of extinction
Vexing vaccination vaudeville
The muddy road in Matuail in the capital becomes unusable
Olympic Snaps
Bustling Dhaka finally feels ‘lockdown silence’
Global Covid cases top 201 million
Taliban close in on two provincial Afghan capitals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft