

DG Food floats tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat

DG Food has issued a series of wheat and rice tenders in recent months in an effort to shore up depleted reserves after crops were damaged by extreme weather from floods to heatwaves.

Price offers in the latest wheat tender are again sought on CIF liner-out terms. These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla.

















