Banks high profit claim raises doubt among peers

Despite ongoing pandemic crisis banks profit increased this year showing sign of recovery in the financial market financial statements of banks listed in the stock market showed.

Bank officials said profits are increasing due to emphasis on cost reduction measures and speed up in recovery of disbursed loans during the Corona pandemic. They also said lower or no provisioning system has also played a big role in increasing profits.

Some bankers however told The Daily Observer that they are doubtful about high profit picture amid the pandemic. They said such profit outlook is not reasonable. There could be manipulation to show profit, which is only on paper but not in reality.

They also say that many banks are keeping provisions at low due to concessionary waiver from the central bank. Although no interest is charged against loan, its interest is shown as income.

So profits are increasing on paper. But this is increasing risk in the banking sector. In the future, customer confidence in banking system may decline with serious consequences.

Three monthly financial statements of banks listed in stock market showed out of the 31 banks, 28 banks have published their financial reports for April-June quarter of this year.

A review of financial picture of banks showed 24 banks out of 28 have made more profit in the first six months of this year than last year -- several banks even doubled profits and more than one have almost quadrupled.

However, ICB Islami Bank, as always, has incurred losses in the first six months of this year.

Standard Bank has shown the biggest surprise by 283 percent compared to last year. Prime Bank is in the second place showing profit has increased by 229 per cent.

Profits of NRBC Bank, Mercantile Bank, Citibank and BRAC Bank have increased by over 100 per cent over the previous year causing eyebrows at many quarters as to whether the pandemic has come as a blessing to banks than fear of losses.

When contacted a former banker requesting anonymity said, "It is very possible for bank's profit to grow like this." Because they are not getting money now, they are just showing money for interest as (bank) income. The bank is showing it has received money even though the customer has not paid the interest.

Again banks did not have to make provision, because Bangladesh Bank said they do not have to make it. They didn't get the money in one hand and didn't make the provision on the other, so their profits went up. '

"Provisions need to be stopped to get out of this situation. If the provision for normal time is Tk1 billion toTk1.5 billion then during this pandemic it will have to be Tk3 to Tk4 billion against high risk.

AB Mirza Azizul Islam, former adviser to the former caretaker government said bank's profit did not seem very reasonable to him. Private sector credit is just over 8 percent. If the banks can't lend, the profit should be less.

He said "banks are not keeping the provisions properly. But they are showing interest against defaulted loan as income. In this how the profit increased"

He fears banks will reach a point where they will not be able to repay depositors. People confidence in the banking system will be lost. It may hurt the entire banking system, he cautioned.









