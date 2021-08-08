



BD received $7.11b foreign aid in FY’21, highest since independence

In the previous 2019-20, the foreign aid was $ 727 crore including $ 674 crore loan. The country received more assistance from World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and Japan as budget support and to speed up implementation of foreign funded projects. .The World Bank and ADB have increased budget support to Bangladesh.

Officials said budget support is the government's biggest advantage over loans. Because loans include conditions for use but budget support can be used in any sector with the biggest advantage to use funds without precondition in response coronavirus actions. For this the government is keen to get more budgetary support in corona infection year.

In the outgoing fiscal 2021, aid pledges from development partners were $ 935 crore. Of this, $ 711 crores were received.

In other words, the government received 24 percent less than the pledge made. The previous year, the government received the same amount of aid at 24 percent less than the pledge.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in his budget speech said "More assistance has been sought from the World Bank, ADB, Japan and other development partners in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. They have made positive response and I hope this time foreign aid will also increase," he said.

Foreign aid to finance ADP projects has been declining in recent past but a significant portion is still dependent on foreign aid. Thirty percent of ADP financing is met through foreign aid now which was more than 40 percent a decade ago.

The budget for the current financial year has an estimated deficit of more than 6 percent which means it would need more budgetary support in the Covid infected period.

The current budget has targeted remittances at around Tk 97,738 crore, which was Tk 76,000 crore in the outgoing fiscal year.

In this year's ADP, Tk 2,25,324 crore was allocated against 1,538 projects. Of these, 365 are foreign aided projects under various ministries and departments.

Bangladesh receives foreign assistance from multilateral and bilateral development partners. The World Bank gives the most followed by ADB and Japan. Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam, former finance minister under caretaker government said, "Excessive borrowing from the banking system could hamper development of the private sector." The government can better look at more foreign aid for budgetary funding.

'At present a lot of fund remained stuck up in the pipeline and the government needs to take special initiative to release that fund.















