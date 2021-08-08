Video
Sheikh Kamal’s 72nd birth anniversary observed in US

Published : Sunday, 8 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

The Embassy of Bangladesh in the US has observed the 72nd birth anniversary of Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Marking the day, the Embassy organised a programme at the Bangabandhu Auditorium in Washington DC on Thursday. Minister (Consular) Habibur Rahman read out a brief biography of Shiekh Kamal.
Bangladesh Ambassador M Shahidul Islam, in his remarks, highlighted the qualities of Sheikh Kamal and his constant endeavour for self-development.
The envoy also pointed out Sheikh Kamal's efforts to prepare himself with education and organisational and leadership skills, and encouraged all to learn from the life and works of the valiant hero.
AmbassadorShahidul asked officials to avail themselves of higher education opportunities and equip themselves to serve the nation better. A documentary made on Shaheed Sheikh Kamal was also screened at the event.    -UNB



