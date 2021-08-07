Pori Moni cases shuttling between DB and CID

Although the actress Pori Moni's case was handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police in the Friday morning, it was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police in the evening on the same day.

Cases of Pori Moni, model Faria Mahbub Piasha, Marium Akter Mou and expelled Awami League leader Helena Jahangir have been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police.

CID will now investigate the cases filed against actress Pori Moni, her associate and film producer Nazrul Islam Raj, said CID's additional police superintendent for media Azad Rahman.

Most of the cases were being investigated by the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police. Later, two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed against Pori Moni and Raj.

However, Most of the recent cases against showbiz model and actors' cases were being investigated by CID of police, according to the police HQ.

Pori Moni and Raj were arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion on Wednesday night in separate raids in the Banani area. The law enforcers seized a large quantity of illicit drugs and liquor while spotted a minibar at the flat of Pori Moni.

On August 1, the DMP Detective Branch arrested Mou and Piasha from different parts of Dhaka on charges of blackmailing

people with objectionable photos. Later, narcotics cases were filed against the accused over drugs and liquor, allegedly recovered from their residences.

Earlier, the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DB) was given the charge of investigating the cases of unlawful possession of alcohol and drugs filed against actress Pori Moni following her arrest by the Rapid Action Battalion.

The DB will investigate the cases filed under the Narcotics (Control) Act, said Nure Azam Mia, chief of Banani Police.

Meanwhile, DB police detained television drama and film director Chayanika Chowdhury, a close associate of Pori Moni on Friday. "Pori Moni revealed the name of a female director during interrogation. After their face to face interrogation, DB will verify whether the director was Chayanika," Said a DB official.

Harun Ur Rashid, Joint commissioner of DB police told reporters on Friday that Jimmy, one of the accomplices of Pori Moni, would be arrested soon.

He said, "We have got the names of the people who were involved in the illegal activities and business of Pori Moni. We have taken note of her statement. Anyone involved with her will be arrested."

"Those who have become the owners of crores of money by doing drug business, they and their children are involved in bad deeds. Action will be taken against those involved in this work," he added.

Regarding arrested film producer Nazrul Islam Raz, Harun Ur Rashid said, "Raj is an illiterate man. He used to do a small job. He used to have family parties with different models. He would supply models to the aristocracy. We also got information from him. Everyone will be brought under the law."

Raz and his associate Sabuj Ali was arrested in a RAB raid from Raz's house in the same area.

Earlier, RAB recovered Yaba pills, LSD blots and bottles of liquor during a raid on Pori Moni's Banani residence on Aug 4.

The elite police unit has since filed two separate cases against her over the possession of alcohol and illegal substances.

RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin said the law enforcers found pornographic contents on Raz's computer. Another case was filed against him under the Pornography (Control) Act.

The three of them, along with Pori Moni's associate Ashraful Islam Dipu, were subsequently placed into the custody of Banani Police.

A Dhaka court on Thursday night placed Pori Moni on a four-day remand in the drug cases. Raj and another were also placed on a four-day remand.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid dismissed a plea by Pori Moni's lawyers to set her free on bail in the evening after the hearing in a crowded courtroom.

Police will seek to remand Raz and Sabuj in the case under the Pornography Act on Friday, OC Nure Azam said. Banani Police will continue to investigate the pornography case, he added.

Pori Moni recently hit the headlines after accusing a businessman of trying to rape and murder her at a boating club. Police subsequently arrested Nasir Uddin Mahmood, a Dhaka Boat Club member, in a case filed by the actress.









