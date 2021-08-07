Dhaka-Ctg road to remain closed for one and half hours today

The Dhaka-Chittagong Highway will remain closed today (Saturday) from 5:30am to 7:00am for the construction of a foot over-bridge in front of Terial High School in Sitakunda.

Pintu Chakma, Executive Engineer of the district Roads and Highway Department (RHD), said "Traffic on the Dhaka-Chittagong Highway will remain closed for one and half hours on Saturday for

the construction of a foot overbridge in front of the Terial High School in Sitakunda upazila of Chittagong."

"We will install the deck beams of the foot overbridge tomorrow (Saturday) morning. Traffic on both sides of the highway will remain closed to avoid any untoward incidents during the installation work, which may take up to one and half hours."

According to the RHD, the construction of the foot overbridge, which started in April at a cost of around Tk 2 crore, will be completed within the next two weeks.







