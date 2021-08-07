

Film director Chayanika Chowdhury taken to DB headquarters

A team of the police's Detective Branch drove Chayanika in a car to the DB headquarters on Friday, TV footage showed.

A policewoman was seen guarding her inside the car, while at least two officers in plainclothes were seen outside.

"We've brought her here for questioning because she was often seen with Pori Moni. She is yet to be arrested," said AKM Hafiz Akhter, additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

The development came two days after the arrest of Pori Moni in a drugs case.

Chayanika cast Pori Moni in the director's first film 'Bishwoshundori', released in December last year.

The director accompanied Pori Moni at a media briefing at the actress's home when the actress in June accused a businessman of trying to rape and murder her at a boating club.

Chayanika also accompanied the actress to the DB offices when Pori Moni went there to talk to the police. Police subsequently arrested Nasir Uddin Mahmood, a Dhaka Boat Club member, in a case filed by the actress. He was later out on bail.

The Rapid Action Battalion raided Pori Moni's home in Banani on Wednesday. The seizure of bottles of liquor, crystal meth and LSD blots led to her four-day remand in

police custody.

Chayanika was on her way home with her son Ananya Pratik after an interview with Somoy TV in the afternoon when the police stopped her.

"We're not sure where they've been taken to. My son's phone is also unreachable," said Chayanika's husband film director Arun Chowdhury.

Salahuddin Lavlu, president of Directors Guild, said he saw the news of Chayanka's detention, but did not know why she had been picked up. "We're trying to find out."

Starting her career as a TV drama director in 2001, Chayanika has directed more than 300 dramas.

She became close to Pori Moni during the making of the film 'Bishwoshundori'. The actress calls her 'mom'.

Chayanika began working with Pori Moni on a web series titled 'Antarale' around two months ago.

The shoot was scheduled to start by the end of August, but Pori Moni's arrest threw its fate into uncertainty.

-bdnews24.com





