214 dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs

The country recorded 214 more dengue patients in the 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 211 were admitted to different hospitals in the capital and three to hospitals at other places.

The number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,010, of them 972 in the capital and 38 outside.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received ten reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year.

According to the statistics, 4,115 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, most of them in the capital, from

January 1 to August 6 this year. Among them, 3,095 patients returned home after recovery.







