Vexing vaccination vaudeville



A woman takes Covid-19 vaccine in the city. file PHOTO

Earlier, the DGHS announced the duration of mass vaccination period from August 7 to 14. Then on Thursday, they changed the decision and announced that the campaign would start after August 14, but finally yesterday, they announced it would start from August 7.

Dr Abul Bashar made the disclosure at a press conference at the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) conference room in Mohakhali on Friday.

Asked why the age limit for vaccination has been raised from 18 to 25, Khurshid Alam said, "Many 18-year-olds do not have National Identity (NID) card. As we have reviewed, without this NID, we shall not be able to handle the chaos that will be created in the field if we go to vaccinate 18-year-olds. After much discussion we decided that the age limit would be 25 years."

The instructions signed by Shamsul Haque, Director of the DGHS and Member Secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Management Task Force Committee, have been sent to the concerned authority. It has sent to the medical officers Director (Health), Member of Divisional Committee, Member Secretary of City

Corporation Committee, Member Secretary of District Committee, Member Secretary of Upazila Committee, Chief Health Officer, Civil Surgeon, Upazila Health and Family Welfare Officer and all municipalities.

Commenting on the immunization program starting from Saturday (August 7), Professor Khurshid said, "The government has decided to launch a nationwide vaccination campaign on an expanded scale as corona infection has increased in the country. On August 7, people aged 25 and above; people above fifty, women and the physically challenged and the people in remote areas on a priority basis will be brought under the immunization program.

He said, "Under this campaign, covid-19 vaccine will be administered simultaneously through 32,706 vaccinators and 48,459 volunteers in 4,600 unions, 1,054 municipalities and 433 wards of city corporation areas across the country."

Vaccination campaign will start in all Union Parishads, Municipalities and City Corporation areas of the country on Saturday. Vaccination program will be held on August 8 and 9 in the excluded wards of Union and Municipality.

In the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar, vaccines will be given from 9-12 August.













