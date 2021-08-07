248 Covid deaths, 12,606 new cases in 24 hours

The country witnessed 248 more deaths from coronavirus in the 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The total death toll from the deadly disease stands at 22,150.

As many as 12,606 new cases were detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,335,260.

Besides, 15,494 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease in 24 hours, taking the total number of recovery to 1,156,943, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The recovery rate is 87.81 per cent.

The country logged positivity rate of 26.25 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.60 per cent and the death rate remains 1.66 per cent. During the 24 hours, 707 labs across the country tested 48,015 samples.

Among the deaths, Chattogram reported 75 deaths followed by 69 in Dhaka, 36 in Khulna, 20 in Barishal, 16 each in Sylhet and Rajshahi, and eight each in Ranpur and Mymensingh divisions.

Among the total deaths, 138 were male and 110 female.

The country's first Covid-19 cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4,284,000 lives and infected over 201,897,000 people across the world till Friday evening, according to Worldometer. More than 181,626,000 million people have recovered from the disease, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





