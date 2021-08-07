Video
Mahmudullah leads Tigers to maiden series win over Aussies

Published : Saturday, 7 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Sports Reporter

Tigers celebrating victory over Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Aug 6. PHOTO: collected

Tigers celebrating victory over Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Aug 6. PHOTO: collected

Bangladesh Cricket Team sealed the breathtaking last ball affair over visiting Australia by 10 runs on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur to clinch title of the five-match series 3-0 with two match to go.
Rain delayed the toss one and a half hours but still no over lost and Mahmudullah decided to bat first winning the toss. But they lost both the openers to post three runs on the board. Soumya Sarkar continued sorry figure and went out as first Bangladesh batter for the 3rd time. He had gone for couple of runs while Naim Sheikh could just open the account.
Two most experienced pair Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad then started to swing their bats to bring the team on the right track. But Shakib couldn't sustain for long
and departed for 26 runs off 17 balls. He had hit four boundaries. Mahmudullah in the contrary become the first batsman of the series to pick up a fifty. The captain's knock of 52 runs off 53 balls was the pillar of Bangladesh's mediocre total.
Besides, Afif Hossain scored 19 runs and Nurul Hasan Shohan collected 11 as Bangladesh were able to post 127 runs on the board losing seven wickets.
Debutant Nathan Ellis had a hat-trick in the ultimate over of the innings, who claimed the wickets of Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman in three consecutive deliveries to achieve the hat-trick. Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood shared the rest four wickets between them equally.
To defend a tinny total, spinner Nasum Ahmed raised early hope for hosts claiming the wicket of Aussie skipper Mathew Wade in his very first over. But Ben McDermott, who had been playing for the first time in the series, had paired with man in form Mitchell Marsh to rescue the team from early dangers. They stood 63-run 2nd wicket's stand. Marsh, the danger man, had got out after picking up his 4th T20i fifty, who scored 51 runs.
Shoriful dropped McDermott when he was 32, who departed for 35 runs in the very next over delivered by Shakib. Alex Carey played a 20-run knock which was hardly enough to secure guests as Australia were 117 for four from stipulated 20 overs.
Shoriful took two wickets while Nasum and Shakib shared one wicket each. But it was Mustafizur Rahman who delivered wicketless four over to allow nine runs only!
Mustafizur Rahman named the Most valuable Player while Mahmudullah adjudged the Man of the Match.
Earlier,  Bangladesh defended 137 runs in the series starter wrapping up Australia for 108 runs, and they chased 121 run's mediocre target convincingly to register a five-wicket victory to take 2-0 lead in the series.
The 4th and penultimate clash of the series between the rivals will be held today at the same venue.


