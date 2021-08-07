Video
Iran President lauds Bangladesh’s robust development

Published : Saturday, 7 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Newly-elected President of Iran Ayatollah Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has appreciated the robust economic development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam had a meeting with President Raisi on Friday that lasted for 20 minutes.
Earlier, Alam who led a three-member Bangladesh delegation, attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Iranian president.
During the meeting, the president of Iran recalled his visit to Bangladesh 20 years back, particularly mentioned about his visit to Jashore.
President Raisi expressed his gratitude to President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for congratulating him on his election as president.
While thanking Bangladesh for supporting Palestine in international fora, he mentioned that the Palestine question is the first and foremost issue of the
Muslim Ummah.
He also highly appreciated Bangladesh for hosting more than one million Rohingyas who were forcefully displaced from their homeland.
The president expressed his desire to visit Bangladesh in near future and wanted to closely work with Bangladesh for realizing mutual benefits of the two countries.
The state minister had a meeting with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and discussed ways to further develop bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
The state minister emphasized increasing connectivity and private sector cooperation in trade and investment between the two countries.    -UNB


