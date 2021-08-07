Video
Govt playing with people on Covid vaccination: Rizvi

Published : Saturday, 7 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the government is playing with people on coronavirus vaccination programme.
He made the allegation to reporters on Friday after laying wreath at late President Ziaur Rahman's grave on the occasion of the 32nd founding anniversary of the Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB).
"At first the government was saying that mass vaccination will run seven days. Now they have reduced it to one day. The government is making such dramas to divert people's attention from corruption," Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said.
"There is no treatment for coronavirus at the district and upazila level. Patients are dying there due to lack of ICU, oxygen and medicine," he said.
"A syndicate is involved in all kinds of coronavirus related shopping. Through them the medical system of the country has been destroyed. But the government is not taking any action in this regard.
"As all know, Bangladesh ranks 21st among the top 25 corona affected countries in the world. Such a terrible situation is prevailing in this country. But the government is not taking any action to save the people," Rizvi added.


