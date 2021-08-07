5 women to get Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Award

Five women have been nominated for newly introduced 'Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib' Award for their outstanding contributions in different sectors.

They are freedom fighter from Brahmanbaria Prof Momtaz Begum (posthumous) in Independence and Liberation War, Tangail's Joya Pati (posthumous) in Education, Culture and Sports, Pabna's Nurunnahar Begum in Agriculture and Rural Development, Cumilla's freedom fighter Principal Jobeda Khatun Parul in Politics, and Netrakona's Nadira Jahan (Surma Jahid) in Research.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira on Friday announced the matter at a press conference held at the conference room of Bangladesh Shishu Academy.

The award giving ceremony will be held at Osmani Memorial Hall in the capital at 10:30am on Sunday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually join the programme as the chief guest from her official residence Ganabhaban. The government has introduced 'Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib' Award this year to recognize five Bangladeshi women for their important contributions and glorious role in different categories every year.

The categories are politics, economics, education, culture and sports, social services, independence and Liberation War, research, agriculture and rural development.

The award will be considered as the highest state award for women in 'Ka' category.

It will be given on August 8 every year on the birth anniversary of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, better half of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and mother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





