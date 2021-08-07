Video
Saturday, 7 August, 2021, 4:36 AM
City News

BRUR’s postponed exams to hold online from Aug 12-22

Published : Saturday, 7 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

RANGPUR, Aug 6: The unfinished undergraduate and postgraduate level examinations of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) which were postponed earlier will be held online from August 12 to 22 next.
"The decision was taken at the 32nd meeting of the Academic Council chaired by Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Professor Dr Md Hasibur Rashid on Thursday afternoon," said a press release here today.
According to the decision, only unfinished undergraduate and postgraduate level examinations of different departments which were postponed in February this year as per the government order due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be held online.
Details of the examination schedule will be informed immediately.
"The regular semester final examinations of different departments of the university will also start online from the first week of September next," the release said.
Pro VC of BRUR Prof Dr Sarifa Salwa Dina, Deans of different faculties and heads of various departments of the university participated in the meeting virtually.
Besides, VC of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Gopalganj Professor Dr AQM Mahbub and Professor of the Department of Development Studies of Dhaka University (DU) Dr Shuchita Sharmin took part in the meeting as external members.
The release mentioned that the ongoing examinations in different departments of the university were postponed in February this year due to Covid-19 pandemic situation as per the instructions of the Ministry of Education.
A decision was taken at the meeting of the Deans' Committee of BRUR held on June 24 last to take all the postponed examinations online from July 4 last.  
"However, as per government guidelines and enforcement of a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus across the country, all those examinations were postponed for the second time on July 3, 2021," the release added.    -BSS



