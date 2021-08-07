Ctg receives 2.6 lakh jabs ahead of vaccination push

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 6: Chattogram has received another 2,66,400 doses of covid vaccine on Friday morning as the nationwide vaccination drive is set to get a push on Saturday.

Of the 2,66,400 doses of vaccine received here, 38,400 doses are of Moderna, USA, 1,20,000 are of China's Sinopharm and 1,80,000 are of Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Civil Surgeon of the district Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi along with the local vaccine committee members received the vaccine doses around 7am.

The civil surgeon said the vaccine doses were stored in the central cold storage of the civil surgeon's office. These doses will be supplied to vaccination centres as per their demand.

Among the vaccine doses, AstraZeneca jabs are for the second dose, Moderna for the ward-based mass vaccination programme and Sinopharm for the union level in upazilas, said Dr Rabbi.

Some 4,53,760 people in Chattogram took the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. As many as 1,05,425 people who took the first dose have been waiting for their second doses as many have already passed four months since taking the first doses.

Earlier, Chattogram received 1,84,000 doses of Sinopharm and Moderna vaccine on July 11 and 1,85,000 doses on July 28.

During the last week, Bangladesh administered around 307,614 doses on average a day. At that pace, it will take 107 more days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population here.

So far, since the inauguration of mass inoculation in Bangladesh on February 7 this year, some 4,416,131 people have fully been vaccinated with two shots while 10,009,953 have received the first doses, says the DG of the DGHS. -UNB









