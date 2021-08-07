Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 August, 2021, 4:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Ctg receives 2.6 lakh jabs ahead of vaccination push

Published : Saturday, 7 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 6: Chattogram has received another 2,66,400 doses of covid vaccine on Friday morning as the nationwide vaccination drive is set to get a push on Saturday.
Of the 2,66,400 doses of vaccine received here, 38,400 doses are of Moderna, USA, 1,20,000 are of China's Sinopharm and 1,80,000 are of Oxford-AstraZeneca.
Civil Surgeon of the district Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi along with the local vaccine committee members received the vaccine doses around 7am.
The civil surgeon said the vaccine doses were stored in the central cold storage of the civil surgeon's office. These doses will be supplied to vaccination centres as per their demand.
Among the vaccine doses, AstraZeneca jabs are for the second dose, Moderna for the ward-based mass vaccination programme and Sinopharm for the union level in upazilas, said Dr Rabbi.
Some 4,53,760 people in Chattogram took the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. As many as 1,05,425 people who took the first dose have been waiting for their second doses as many have already passed four months since taking the first doses.
Earlier, Chattogram received 1,84,000 doses of Sinopharm and Moderna vaccine on July 11 and 1,85,000 doses on July 28.
During the last week, Bangladesh administered around 307,614 doses on average a day. At that pace, it will take 107 more days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population here.
So far, since the inauguration of mass inoculation in Bangladesh on February 7 this year, some 4,416,131 people have fully been vaccinated with two shots while 10,009,953 have received the first doses, says the DG of the DGHS.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRUR’s postponed exams to hold online from Aug 12-22
The Railways Ministry building in the capital looks decorated
Ctg receives 2.6 lakh jabs ahead of vaccination push
1.50 lakh people to get Covid-19 vaccines in Rajshahi city
40 long-route buses seized in Gazipur
Model fuel outlets to change Bangladesh’s highway landscape?
The muddy road in Matuail in the capital becomes unusable
Bustling Dhaka finally feels ‘lockdown silence’


Latest News
'Seized liquor bottles were empty,' claims Pori Moni
Palestinian dies of Israeli gunfire after West Bank clashes
PM greets Tigers for winning T20 series against Australia
Chaynika Chowdhury to be freed after questioning at DB office
Dhaka calls for ASEAN leaders’ concerted efforts to tackle regional challenges
Bangladesh win T20 series against Australia with three consecutive victory
Auto-rickshaw driver found dead in Rajshahi
Worker dies from electrocution in Pirojpur
Take responsibility for Covid treatment of RMG workers: SKOP to owners
Pori Moni's costume designer Jimmy detained
Most Read News
Bangladesh launches mango diplomacy
Raids on ravenous beauties
AL activist shot dead
Has Kashmir changed?
Vice-Chancellor of Premier University Prof Dr Anupam Sen cutting a cake
Domestic flights resume today
Karnaphuli Dry Dock begins ship handling
Corona claims highest 264 lives on Thursday
HC asks EC to hold by-polls to Sylhet-3 JS seat by Sept 7
76th Anniversary of Hiroshima Day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft