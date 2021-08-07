

1.50 lakh people to get Covid-19 vaccines in Rajshahi city

According to the government directives, the vaccination programme will continue until August 12 and the city corporation has also set to inoculate 1.50 lakh people in the six-day programme.

Two health workers and three volunteers will be deployed in each of the centres for vaccination purposes. A total of 25,000 persons will get the vaccines from 9 am to 3 pm each day. Aged people, women and people with special needs will be given priority.

People aged 25 years and above are requested to appear at the centres with NID cards for receiving the vaccine.

The ongoing vaccination activities at the centres of Teachers Training College, Police Hospital, ID Hospital and CMH will continue as usual.

RCC Chief Health Officer Dr AFM Anzuman Ara Begum said that all sorts of necessary preparations were already completed for conducting the vaccination programme successfully.

The city corporation has been assisting the target group of people for registration for receiving Covid-19 inoculation in all its 30 wards simultaneously since Monday last.

"We have been extending the registration support at ward councilors' offices and other suitable places free of cost for expediting the vaccination programme," she said.

She added that there will be no problem with vaccines as necessary doses of moderna vaccines have already been received by the city corporation.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has faced the Covid-19 pandemic with courage and arranged vaccines to protect the people from the lethal virus.

He said the premier has adopted an epoch-making step by launching union and ward level vaccination programmes from August 7 and urged all quarters to extend their whole-hearted cooperation for making the programme a total success.









RAJSHAHI, Aug 6: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) is set to launch Covid-19 vaccination programmes in 84 centres in all 30 wards simultaneously from today (Saturday).According to the government directives, the vaccination programme will continue until August 12 and the city corporation has also set to inoculate 1.50 lakh people in the six-day programme.Two health workers and three volunteers will be deployed in each of the centres for vaccination purposes. A total of 25,000 persons will get the vaccines from 9 am to 3 pm each day. Aged people, women and people with special needs will be given priority.People aged 25 years and above are requested to appear at the centres with NID cards for receiving the vaccine.The ongoing vaccination activities at the centres of Teachers Training College, Police Hospital, ID Hospital and CMH will continue as usual.RCC Chief Health Officer Dr AFM Anzuman Ara Begum said that all sorts of necessary preparations were already completed for conducting the vaccination programme successfully.The city corporation has been assisting the target group of people for registration for receiving Covid-19 inoculation in all its 30 wards simultaneously since Monday last."We have been extending the registration support at ward councilors' offices and other suitable places free of cost for expediting the vaccination programme," she said.She added that there will be no problem with vaccines as necessary doses of moderna vaccines have already been received by the city corporation.City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has faced the Covid-19 pandemic with courage and arranged vaccines to protect the people from the lethal virus.He said the premier has adopted an epoch-making step by launching union and ward level vaccination programmes from August 7 and urged all quarters to extend their whole-hearted cooperation for making the programme a total success.