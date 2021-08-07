40 long-route buses seized in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Aug 6: Highway police have seized as many as 40 long-route buses for ferrying passengers on the Dhaka-Tangail highway of Gazipur in violation of lockdown restrictions.

Cops raided the Chandra area of the Dhaka-Tangail highway and its vicinity on Thursday night on a tip-off that long-distance buses were transporting passengers at three to four times the original fares, defying the Covid lockdown norms.

Mir Golam Faruk, officer-in-charge of Konabari Highway police station, said that his men keep a strict vigil on the roads to curb the unnecessary movement of vehicles and people during the day.

"However, after dark, taking advantage of marginal relaxations, long-distance buses attempt to enter the city from North Bengal," he said.

Though the buses were compounded and kept on the side of the highway in Konabari and Chandra areas, the OC said that their passengers had been let off with a warning. "We will take legal action against the violators." -UNB







