A big boost in procuring vaccines

Saturday, 7 August, 2021, 4:35 AM
Home Editorial

Published : Saturday, 7 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

It is heartening to note that the government is all set to purchase seven crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Chinese drug maker Sinopharm. There is also an existing stock of 1.23 crore including the Astra-Zeneca, but a quantity from the existing stock will be used for giving the second shot to receivers. Additionally, another consignment of 34 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine will arrive next week while 60 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine in the first week of September.

However, importing huge consignments have been planned in the light of a special drive to inoculate the people beginning from 7 August. The drive aims to vaccinate a colossal seven crore people in the first year till 22 February 2022. That said - According to IMF, Bangladesh needs to vaccinate more than 6 lakh people every day to reach at least 40 per cent inoculation target by the end of this year in order to return to the recovery track.

Though a challenging task, but our health authorities are confident obtaining regular supplies of vaccines from multiple sources. Therefore, the upcoming drive will be followed by vaccination of some 10 million people every month until the end of the year. Had the option to source vaccines from multiple sources been prioritised earlier, instead of solely depending on India's Serum Institute, the countrywide programme wouldn't have impeded for an indefinite period of time. Better late than never, the government has surely drawn lessons from it.

However, we suggest the government to focus on three key issues - ensure proper storage, lining up sufficient number of healthcare staff and disciplined operation in vaccinating of our citizens. In order to ensure proper storage under required temperature, District and upazila storage facilities could be used in this regard. Additionally, healthcare authorities could also use Immunization (EPI) storages and Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) warehouses.

We are sceptic on the challenge posed by the scarcity of trained healthcare staff, since 50 percent of health assistant posts yet remain vacant. Health ministry and public hospitals must chip in volunteers and paramedics so to fast-track the inoculation programme.

As it usually happens with all programmes in Bangladesh, law enforcers must keep a sharp eye in deterring all types of corruption surrounding the vaccination programme. We don't want any form of nepotism or political favouritism shown to particular quarters in giving vaccines. All must be treated equally and in conformity with registration guidelines. Not to forget,   it is also important to guarantee that citizens without NID cards also get vaccinated the soonest.

In conclusion, government's relevant authorities must ensure proper coordination between, imports, preservation and equitable distribution of vaccines among all centres.



