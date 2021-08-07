C-19 negatively affects remittance inflow

Dear Sir



Bangladesh's remittance inflow has dropped 28% to $1.87 billion this July from a year ago, according to a recent report of the Bangladesh Bank, which notes that inflow also decreased by more than 3% in the same month compared to the previous one despite the Eid-al-Adha festival.

In FY 2020-21, the July inflow of $2.6 billion was an increase of 62.5% compared to the remittance sent a year ago. The country's remittance earnings reached an all-time high of $24.78 billion in the last fiscal year despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 5 lakh migrants returned home amid the pandemic, and the overseas employment rate was significantly lower last year. So, we may be witnessing the effects of such issues now. We have to wait, a few months to understand the dynamics of remittance in the coming days. More than 7 lakh newly recruited Bangladeshis went abroad in 2019, but only 2.17 lakh workers migrated abroad last year, as revealed by data from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET). So far, till May this year, 1.95 lakh Bangladeshis have left home for employment abroad.



Under this circumstance, the government has to take initiative to ensure wellbeing of expatriate workers and workers those have returned from abroad.

Anki Khan

