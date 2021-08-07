

“Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility”



Unfortunately, many newborn babies are being deprived of breast milk. Drinking only breast milk will save the lives of more than eight lakh children a year--those babies are less than six months old. Breastfeeding greatly reduces the risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, type-2 diabetes and heart disease in mothers. The theme of this year's World Breastfeeding Week is 'Protect Breastfeeding, a Shared Responsibility'.



Instead of breastfeeding, thousands of mothers use artificial milk in the market to retain their beauty. It is doing more harm than good. The future life of the child is running towards darkness. Breast milk is the baby's best food and drink. There is no substitute for breast milk for the mother's speedy recovery and improve baby's defence system. And the safest shelter in the world is the mother's womb. Once come out of the womb, a newborn has to face dusty germs. Consequently its life is in danger because of fragile body and weakened immune system.



Infants deprived of breast milk are easily infected with various diseases and sometimes die prematurely. There is nothing new to say about the benefits of breast milk. It builds strong resistance against diseases such as diarrhoea, influenza, otitis media, herpes infections, respiratory infections, necrotizing enteropathy, etc. These diseases impair the normal growth of the child and increase the risk of infant death many times over. The first and foremost important factor in breastfeeding is the health of the mother (both physically and mentally).



Excessive hormones are seen in the body of the pregnant mother, it can be said that the body of the pregnant woman has a hormonal festival. As a result, he is severely affected physically and mentally. After the birth of the child, this effect is somewhat reduced, but he is physically weak and in many cases mentally disturbed. At this time it is important for the mother to take nutritious food. Maternal malnutrition is the biggest obstacle in the production of breast milk.



It is very important for breastfeeding mothers to get hydration or adequate water, adequate rest and sleep (minimum 8 hours per day) is essential for mental and physical well-being. The proper position of breastfeeding is very important. Comfortable clothing suitable for breastfeeding mothers is important. Breastfeeding is as unfamiliar to a man as it is to a mother who is having a child for the first time. Therefore, mental preparation is important in this regard. The head of the family and the husband can play the biggest role in this preparation by giving encouragement.



Over time, as people become more modern and educated, mothers in the developed world are going back to breastfeeding. Education, the benefits of breast milk and its importance for the baby are encouraging them. In the midst of thousands of activities, the baby is not deprived of breast milk. One of the most beautiful and important aspects of breastfeeding is that there is no alternative to strengthening the emotional closeness or bond between mother and baby.



Breast milk contains the necessary nutrients and ingredients for the baby, which the baby can easily digest and helps the baby's body to grow easily. That is why Allah instructed his mother after the birth of Prophet Moses (peace be upon him), "I pointed to the heart of Musa's mother." (Surah Qasas: verse 7). Allah creates breast milk for every newborn baby. The prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said to encourage the newborn to breastfeed, 'The obligation to fast in Ramadan has been removed from breastfeeding and pregnant women.



In the Qur'an, Allah has given clear guidelines for breastfeeding a newborn baby. In verse 14 of Surah Luqman, Allah says, "I have instructed man to be kind to his parents." His mother embraced him, acknowledging the pain. Then she is weaned in two years. 'In another verse, Allah says,' Mothers will give milk to their children for a full two years. (Surat al-Baqara: 233) From the discussion of the Qur'an and Hadith it is understood that the time limit for breastfeeding a child is two full years from birth according to the calculation of the lunar month.



This time can be extended for another six months if the baby needs it. Allah says in another verse, 'It takes her thirty months to conceive and wean' (Surat al-Ahqaf: verse 15). Considering the physical illness of mother and child, medical science in special cases has also said to refrain from breastfeeding a newborn baby. Modern medical science has shown that drinking the milk of a prostitute can infect a child with terrible virus like' Hepatitis B 'and' AIDS'.



Many mothers do not have enough milk to drink even after having children. In this case, mothers should be given nutritious food in advance. Today's children are the future of tomorrow. Breastfeeding should be ensured for the physical and mental development of children. Breastfeeding reduces infant mortality rate largely. The day is being celebrated in Bangladesh with 170 countries of the world. Today is the last day of the World Breastfeeding Week.

The author is editor and publisher, Daily Shastho tathya; co-chairman, Bangladesh Patient Welfare Society















In keeping pace with the rest of the world, 'World Breastfeeding Week' is celebrated in Bangladesh every year since 1992 from 1st to 7th August. At the same time, the day has been celebrated nationally since 2010 under the direction of the Prime Minister. A global network called the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) was established on 14 February 1991 in support of the declaration signed by the governments of various countries, UNICEF, WHO and other organizations. The week is celebrated in 170 countries around the world.Unfortunately, many newborn babies are being deprived of breast milk. Drinking only breast milk will save the lives of more than eight lakh children a year--those babies are less than six months old. Breastfeeding greatly reduces the risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, type-2 diabetes and heart disease in mothers. The theme of this year's World Breastfeeding Week is 'Protect Breastfeeding, a Shared Responsibility'.Instead of breastfeeding, thousands of mothers use artificial milk in the market to retain their beauty. It is doing more harm than good. The future life of the child is running towards darkness. Breast milk is the baby's best food and drink. There is no substitute for breast milk for the mother's speedy recovery and improve baby's defence system. And the safest shelter in the world is the mother's womb. Once come out of the womb, a newborn has to face dusty germs. Consequently its life is in danger because of fragile body and weakened immune system.Infants deprived of breast milk are easily infected with various diseases and sometimes die prematurely. There is nothing new to say about the benefits of breast milk. It builds strong resistance against diseases such as diarrhoea, influenza, otitis media, herpes infections, respiratory infections, necrotizing enteropathy, etc. These diseases impair the normal growth of the child and increase the risk of infant death many times over. The first and foremost important factor in breastfeeding is the health of the mother (both physically and mentally).Excessive hormones are seen in the body of the pregnant mother, it can be said that the body of the pregnant woman has a hormonal festival. As a result, he is severely affected physically and mentally. After the birth of the child, this effect is somewhat reduced, but he is physically weak and in many cases mentally disturbed. At this time it is important for the mother to take nutritious food. Maternal malnutrition is the biggest obstacle in the production of breast milk.It is very important for breastfeeding mothers to get hydration or adequate water, adequate rest and sleep (minimum 8 hours per day) is essential for mental and physical well-being. The proper position of breastfeeding is very important. Comfortable clothing suitable for breastfeeding mothers is important. Breastfeeding is as unfamiliar to a man as it is to a mother who is having a child for the first time. Therefore, mental preparation is important in this regard. The head of the family and the husband can play the biggest role in this preparation by giving encouragement.Over time, as people become more modern and educated, mothers in the developed world are going back to breastfeeding. Education, the benefits of breast milk and its importance for the baby are encouraging them. In the midst of thousands of activities, the baby is not deprived of breast milk. One of the most beautiful and important aspects of breastfeeding is that there is no alternative to strengthening the emotional closeness or bond between mother and baby.Breast milk contains the necessary nutrients and ingredients for the baby, which the baby can easily digest and helps the baby's body to grow easily. That is why Allah instructed his mother after the birth of Prophet Moses (peace be upon him), "I pointed to the heart of Musa's mother." (Surah Qasas: verse 7). Allah creates breast milk for every newborn baby. The prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said to encourage the newborn to breastfeed, 'The obligation to fast in Ramadan has been removed from breastfeeding and pregnant women.In the Qur'an, Allah has given clear guidelines for breastfeeding a newborn baby. In verse 14 of Surah Luqman, Allah says, "I have instructed man to be kind to his parents." His mother embraced him, acknowledging the pain. Then she is weaned in two years. 'In another verse, Allah says,' Mothers will give milk to their children for a full two years. (Surat al-Baqara: 233) From the discussion of the Qur'an and Hadith it is understood that the time limit for breastfeeding a child is two full years from birth according to the calculation of the lunar month.This time can be extended for another six months if the baby needs it. Allah says in another verse, 'It takes her thirty months to conceive and wean' (Surat al-Ahqaf: verse 15). Considering the physical illness of mother and child, medical science in special cases has also said to refrain from breastfeeding a newborn baby. Modern medical science has shown that drinking the milk of a prostitute can infect a child with terrible virus like' Hepatitis B 'and' AIDS'.Many mothers do not have enough milk to drink even after having children. In this case, mothers should be given nutritious food in advance. Today's children are the future of tomorrow. Breastfeeding should be ensured for the physical and mental development of children. Breastfeeding reduces infant mortality rate largely. The day is being celebrated in Bangladesh with 170 countries of the world. Today is the last day of the World Breastfeeding Week.The author is editor and publisher, Daily Shastho tathya; co-chairman, Bangladesh Patient Welfare Society