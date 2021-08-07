11 people nabbed with drugs in five districts

A total of 11 people have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Sirajganj, Cox's Bazar, Kishoreganj, Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi, in five days.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two people along with 24kg of hemp in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The arrested persons are Rokon Mia, 23, son of late Abdus Sobhan of Shanti Park Pashchim Para area in Rangpur, and Abdul Mannan, 50, son of late Shahadat Hossain of Kurusha Pashchim Para area in Dinajpur District.

RAB-12 Assistant Superintend of Police John Rana said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Salanga Charia Shikar area and arrested the duo with the hemp from a truck.

RAB members also recovered Tk 1,68,000 in cash from their possessions during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Salanga Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police, the official added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh arrested two people along with 70,000 yaba tablets in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The arrested persons are Md Sharif Ullah, 25, son of Md Ferdaus Alam, a resident of Char Darbesh Village in Noakhali District, and Saddam Hossain, 31, son of Abdul Aziz Palwan of Char Aicha Village in Char Fasson Upazila of Bhola District.

BGB 30 Battalion Commander Lt Col Mohammad Ibrahim Faruq said BGB members set a check post in Mariccha area on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Road at around 9am, and arrested the duo from a truck with the yaba tablet worth about Tk 2.1 crore.

The arrested confessed their involvement in yaba peddling during the primary interrogation.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Ramu PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the official added.

KISHOREGANJ: RAB members, in separate drives, arrested three people along drugs in Bajitpur and Sadar upazilas of the district on Wednesday.

RAB members arrested two people along with 20kg of hemp in Bajitpur Upazila.

The arrested persons are Md Sanwar Hossain, son of late Rafiqul Islam, and Abdus Shahid Mia, son of late Sayeed Ali, residents of Halfter Haor Village in Chunarughat Upazila of Habiganj District.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Patuli Ferighat area in Bajitpur Upazila and arrested the duo with the hemp.

On the other hand, RAB members arrested a man with 600 yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The arrested person is Md Kutub Uddin, son of late Abdul Hamid, a resident of Uttar Kandail Village in Karimganj Upazila of the district.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Akrampur area in Sadar Upazila and arrested him with the yaba tablets.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Bajitpur and Kishoreganj Model PSs in these connections.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, detained three siblings along with 1.250kg of heroin in Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Md Shafiqul Isllam, 35, Md Sabur Ali, 30 and Md Sohag Ali, 27, sons of Rafiqul Islam of Jamatapara Village under Bargharia Union in the upazila.

RAB-5 sources said a team of the elite force conducted the drive at the house of Md Rafiqul Islam near Baishputul Temple in Bargharia area at around 4:30am and detained the trio with the heroin worth about Tk 1.70 crore.

Filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sadar Model PS against the three brothers is underway in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: RAB members detained a drug peddler along with 350 yaba tablets in Godagari Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested person is Habibur Rahman, 42, a resident of Krishnabari area in the upazila.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Chawdupur area in the afternoon, and arrested Habibur with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against Habibur with Godagari PS in this connection.