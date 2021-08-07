Covid-19: 117 more people die, 1,913 more infected in 22 dists

A total of 117 more people died of and 1,913 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 22 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Manikganj, Pirojpur, Joypurhat and Rangamati districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 36 more people died of and 761 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Friday.

With this, the total fatality cases rose to 2,590 while the virus cases to 98,454 in the division.

With the new deaths, the highest numbers have been recorded in Khulna with 666 deaths, followed by 608 in Kushtia, 379 in Jashore, 223 in Jhenidah, 172 in Chuadanga, 154 in Meherpur, 130 in Bagerhat, 97 in Narail, 85 in Satkhira and 76 in Magura districts, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health.

Of the newly deceased, 10 were from Kushtia, nine from Khulna, six from Jhenidah, five from Jashore, four from Meherpur, and one from Bagerhat and Narail districts each in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows decrease compared to the previous day's figure of 717, said the health department sources.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 15 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Friday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said five people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining ten had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, eight were from Rajshahi, two from Natore and Pabna each, and one from Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Kushtia districts each.

Some 403 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: A total of 11 more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Samad, 60, and Sakhawat Hossain, 48, of Sadar Upazila; Jorina, 60, and Mominul, 48, of Sariakandi Upazila; Harun-ar-Rashid, 71, and Shaker, 50, of Dupchanchia Upazila; Delwar, 55, and Chan Mia, 70, of Dhunat Upazila; Jakia, 27, of Shajahanpur Upazila; Ratan, 40, of Kahalu Upazila; and Jebunnesa, 60, of Sonatala Upazila.

All of them were found positive for the virus.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 590 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 92 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 19,584 in the district.

Dr Sazzad-ul-Haque confirmed the information on Friday noon.

He said a total of 513 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 92 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 17.9 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 59 are in Sadar, eight in Shajahanpur, five in Sariakandi and Kahalu each, four in Sherpur, three in Shibganj, Adamdighi and Dhunat each, and one in Dupchanchia and Gabtali upazilas each.

However, some 131 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 17,630 in the district.

MANIKGANJ: A total of 20 more people died of coronavirus in the district in two days.

Four more people died of coronavirus at Manikganj 250-bed Corona Dedicated Hospital in the district in the last 24 hours till 10am on Friday.

All of them had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Residential Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Kazi AKM Russell confirmed the information on Friday morning.

A total 141 corona-infected patients were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours while 178 admitted with the virus symptoms.

Meanwhile, some 121 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 6,027 in the district.

Manikganj Civil Surgeon's (CS) office sources said a total of 325 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 121 people found positive for the virus.

Among the total infected, 3,422 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 91 died of it in the district.

On the other hand, a total of 16 more people died of coronavirus at Manikganj Sadar Hospital in the district in the last 24 hours till 11am on Thursday.

Five people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 11 had been suffering with its symptoms.

RMO of the hospital Dr Kazi AKM Russell confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

Currently, 313 patients have been admitted in the hospital.

Of them, 149 are undergoing treatment at the corona ward while 164 in isolation.

PIROJPUR: Some 44 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.

Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain confirmed the information on Friday.

He said a total of 149 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 44 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 29.56 per cent.

Among the total infected, some 2,892 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 74 died of it in the district, the DC added.

BARISHAL: A total of 32 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday noon.

A total of 15 people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 17 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who died after being positive for the virus, four were from Barishal and Barguna each, three from Jhalokati and Bhola each, and one from Pirojpur districts.

Of them, two died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital while the rest at different hospitals in the division.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 514 here.

Of the total deceased, 170 were from Barishal, 87 from Patuakhali, 46 from Bhola, 74 from Pirojpur, 70 from Barguna and 65 from Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, 858 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 36,958 in the division.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 21.03 per cent.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 15,332 in Barishal, 5,004 in Patuakhali, 4,587 in Bhola, 4,638 in Pirojpur, 3,200 in Barguna and 4,237 in Jhalokati districts.

Among the total infected, some 20,170 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.

JOYPURHAT: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Mofazzal Hossain, 54, of Sadar Upazila, and Tofazzal Hossain, 60, of Panchbibi Upazila.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 52 in the district.

Of the total deceased, 27 were from Sadar, 10 from Panchbibi, six from Kalai, five from Khetlal and four from Akkelpur upazilas.

Meanwhile, some 37 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours.

Joypurhat CS office sources confirmed the information on Thursday.

According to the sources, a total of 250 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 37 people found positive for the virus.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A woman hailed from Kaptai Upazila of the district has died of coronavirus at a hospital in Chattogram on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Nitu Akhter, 51, wife of Hanif Talukder of Fulbagan area under Ward No. 4 in Sadar Union of Kaptai Upazila.

Kaptai Upazila Health Office's Coronavirus Focal Person Dr Omar Farooque Rony said the woman tested positive for the virus on August 2.

Later, she died at a private hospital in Chattogram on Thursday evening while undergoing treatment.







