43 detained on different charges in five districts

A total of 43 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Noakhali, Khulna, Rajshahi, Kurigram and Cox's Bazar, recently.

NOAKHALI: Fourteen Rohingyas, who fled Bhasan Char, have been detained in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Companiganj Police Station (PS) Md Saifuddin Anwar said they left Bhasan Char three days back boarding a boat for Chattogram.

But the boatmen dropped them off at Char Bamni area under Char Elahi Union in the upazila on Wednesday afternoon.

The locals caught them and informed police.

Later, police went there and brought them to the PS, the OC added.

KHULNA: With 9,9 kg venison, one deer poacher was arrested by a patrol team of the Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) from Koyra Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

Arrestee Al Amin Hossain, 21, is son of Musa Dhali of Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira District.

Media Officer Lieutenant Commander of the Bangladesh Navy Amirul Haque confirmed the news in a BCG press release issued on Wednesday.

As part of their regular mobile patrolling, the BCG team of Koyra Station conducted the drive in Ghorilal area of the upazila at about 8:45pm and arrested him and seized the meat from his possession.

The deer meat was wrapped in a bag.

The arrestee has been handed over to Kobadak Forest Station for taking legal action.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 20 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in three days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, detained a man along with firearms in the city on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Razib Mia, 28, son of Mokhtar Ali, a resident of Shekhhati Village in Sadar Upazila of Sherpur District.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Vatar Mor area under Shah Makhdum PS in Rajshahi City in the afternoon, and arrested Razib.

RAB members also recovered one foreign pistol, one shooter gun, one magazine and one round of ammunition from his possession during the drive.

A case under the Arms Act has been filed against Razib with Shah Makhdum PS in this connection.

On the other hand, police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, detained 19 people on different charges in the city.

Of the detainees, six are accused in different cases while four drug addicts and the rest others were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy police commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, confirmed the matter.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have detained seven Bangladeshi nationals at a border area in Fulbari Upazila of the district when they were entering the country illegally from India.

The BGB personnel detained them from Dharmapur area under Kashipur Union in the upazila at around 1:30am on Monday.

Among the detained persons, two are women, two children while the remaining three are men.

Confirming the matter, BGB-15 Kashipur Camp Commander Subedar Ramjan Ali said the arrested were handed over Fulbari PS after filing of a case.

UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR: A police constable was arrested in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Saturday night in a case over attempt to rape.

Md Farhad of Ukhia PS was sent to jail at around 8pm following a court order.

According to the sources, Farhad developed an affair with a girl on Facebook.

That girl filed a case with the PS on Saturday afternoon.

Cox's Bazar Court OC Chandan Kumar Chakrabarti confirmed the matter.

Ukhia PS OC Ahmed Sanjur Morshed declined to comment.







