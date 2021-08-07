1,000 families live on hill slopes at Kaptai with life risk



At least 1,000 families living on the hill slopes at Kaptai with a life risk. photo: observer

According to local sources, a bigger accident might happen if there is a heavy rain in the upazila.

Families living in risk on hill top and foot said, they come to witness massive awareness publicity by the administration, whenever it rains, asking them to go to safer places.

But after the rainy season, this publicity does not continue, they added.

Despite repeated requests made to the administration for evacuating these families with permanent rehabilitation, there has been no initiative in this regard.

According to local sources, 500 families are living in Loggate and Dhakaiya Colony areas under No. 4 Kaptai Union. Another 500 families are living in Muralipara Wagga, Barghona, Koylar Depot, Mitingachhari and on different slopes of Raikhali.

Slope-sliding fatalities occur every rainy season in these areas.

One septuagenarian Sirajul Islam Molla, who has been living for 47 years on hilly slope, Union Member Abu Taher, and homeless Sabibur Nahar said, "Alter losing all belongings, we are living on hill foot taking life risk. But we know death can come to us anytime. We demanded permanent rehabilitation."

Chairman of No. -4 Kaptai Union Engineer Abdul Latif said, over 500 families are living on hill foot in Dhakaiya Colony and Loggate area under death risk.

In recent time, there has been hill slope collapse killing and injuring dwellers, he further said, adding, despite that none wants to go to shelter centre.

They want permanent rehabilitation. "We are making this demand to the administration," he maintained.

Kaptai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Muntasir Jahan said, they are living on risky hill slopes. "We have made publicity time and again about going to safe shelter centre. But they did not pay heed to it. Our effort is continuing to evacuate them from risky places."

He further said, a project proposal taken in monthly coordination meeting has been sent to the ministry concerned through the district administration for their rehabilitation.

Three houses of Dhakaiya Colony in Kaptai got into the Karnaphuli River due to heavy rainfall in the first week of July last.

Upazila administration and union public representatives are requesting the families on hill foot for going to Kaptai High School and other education institutions. But they are not responding to their request.

In this situation, the administration has no other options but to be strict in this regard.

In 2017, 18 people died due to hill slope collapse in different areas of Kaptai Upazila.







