Trader dies as tree branch falls on him

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Aug 6: A trader died as a branch of tree fell on him in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday.

The incident took place in Gazerkuti Village under Naodanga Union in the upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tohidul Islam, 55, son of late Gokul Sarker, a resident of Balatari Village in the union.

Local sources said Tohidul went to one Kamrul Islam's house in Gazerkuti area to cut a tree after buying it in the afternoon.

At one stage, a branch of tree fell on him accidentally while labourers were cutting it, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari Police Station Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.











