Saturday, 7 August, 2021, 4:34 AM
Tidal water damages betel leaf orchards at Betagi

Published : Saturday, 7 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

A betel leaf orchard in Betagi Upazila of Barguna. photo: observer

BETAGI, BARGUNA, Aug 6: Betel leaf growers are in disarray with their orchards in Betagi Upazila of the district. Their orchards have been affected by tidal water.
Downpour and tidal water pushed up water level in the Bishkhali River; betel leaf orchards have got inundated.
Betel leaf growers are apprehending Tk 1 crore financial loss.   
According to sources, betel leaf is farmed on 275 hectares of land in seven unions and municipality in Betagi Upazila. It is mostly farmed in Bibichini, Mokamia, Buramazumdar and Sarishamuri unions.
In this upazila, there are more than 2,500 betel leaf orchards belonging to over 500 growers.
This upazila is very known for betel leaf cultivation. After meeting local demand, betel leaves worth about Taka one crore are sent to different districts including  Dhaka and Chattogram annually. Betel leaves of the locality are tasty and of good quality. So there is a huge demand in the market for the betel leaves of the upazila.
In the wake of week-long raining, betel leaf orchards of worth Tk 1 crore are likely to be damaged.
Some owners of  betel leaf orchards said, leaf retting will continue if the rain water does not recede soon.
Prof of Nursery of Patuakhali Science & Technology University Dr. Santosh Kumar Basu said, stranded water in betel leaf orchard grows toadstools; betel leaves turn yellowish and get dropped down.
Stranded water is not receding from the orchards. Betel leaf orchards and low-lying areas are remaining sunken.
Grower Ratan Hawladar at Mokamia Union said, his orchard is under rain water.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Iqbal Hossain Mazumdar said, the damage will not be so high if rain water makes quick-receding.
Authorities concerned have been informed about the matter, he added.


