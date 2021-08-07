Video
Four men found dead in four districts

Published : Saturday, 7 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Four people have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Rajshahi, Naogaon, Rangpur and Thakurgaon, on Friday.
RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a young man from a lake in Chandrima Police Station (PS) area in the city on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Kalu Mia, 32, son of late Abdur Rahman, a resident of Dasmari area under Motihar PS in the city.
Police sources said locals spotted the body lying on the shore of a lake in Bhadra Residential area at around 12pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The body bore several injury marks.
Police suspect that Kalu Mia might have been killed and his body was dumped in the lake.
However, police are investigating the matter.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: The floating body of a young man was recovered from the Punarbhaba River in Porsha Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sumon, son of Sanarul, a resident of Nitpur Master Para area in the upazila.
The deceased's family sources said Sumon had been missing since Thursday noon.
Later, locals spotted his body floating in the river at around 10am.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Locals suspect that Sumon might have drowned in the river while bathing in it.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Porsha PS Shafiul Azam Khan confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.    
BADARGANJ, RANGPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a village doctor from his residence in Badarganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Atikur Rahman, 37, son of Fazlul Haque, a resident of Kisamat Basantapur Village under Gopalpur Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Atikur had an altercation with his father on Thursday night.
Later, neighbours found his body hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Badarganj PS OC Habibur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.
THAKURGAON: Police recovered the body of a man from a paddy field in Ranishankail Upazila of the district early Friday.
The deceased was identified as Asaduzzaman Akalu, 30, son of Jumar Uddin, a resident of Birhali Guria Para Village in Pirganj Upazila of the district.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Asaduzzaman went out of the house in the afternoon as one of his friends called him, but did not return.
Later, locals spotted his body at a paddy field in Pakamba Village of Ranishankail Upazila at around 1:15am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The deceased's family members suspect that he might have been killed over previous enmity.
Ranishankail PS OC SM Zahid Iqbal confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.


