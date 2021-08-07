Two minors drown at Dashmina

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Aug 6: Two minor boys drowned in separate incidents in Dashmina Upazila of the district in two days.

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a pond in the upazila on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ramjan, son of Babul Khan of Sadar Union in the upazila.

The deceased's uncle Zahid said Ramjan went to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Arjbegi Village in Sadar Union.

However, he fell in a pond in the area at noon while his relatives were unaware of it.

Later, locals rescued him from the pond and took to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Md Rakib Mia declared him dead.

On the other hand, a three-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ibrahim, son of Ansar Dalal, a resident of Gachhani Village under Banshbaria Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ibrahim fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while playing beside it.

Later, locals rescued him from the pond and took to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Md Jashim Uddin declared him dead.



