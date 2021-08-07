Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 August, 2021, 4:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Tk 12cr drugs recovered, 2,166 dealers arrested in Cumilla in seven months

Published : Saturday, 7 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

CUMILLA, Aug 6: Police forces recovered different contraband drug items worth over Tk 11.50 crore in the district in the last seven months.
During this period,  from January 1 to July 31, 2,166 drug traders were arrested.
This information was disclosed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Faruk Ahmed at a press conference held on Thursday noon. He informed, a database is being prepared in order to expedite the running anti-drug campaign in the district.
To eradicate drugs, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been framed with a strategic work plan, he told the press conference.
According to SP office statistics, the drugs seized included four MT and 29 kg marijuana, 1,48,632 pieces of yaba pills, 8,710 bottles of phensedyl  Syrup, 569 litres of local liquor, 465 bottles of foreign wine, 306 bottles of whisky, and 799 cans of bear. The current market value of these drug items was estimated at Tk 11, 43,50,600.
The SP said, under the work plan, activities like bringing traders under law, suing identified ones following the money-laundering act, anti-drug publicity, inter-force coordination, counselling drug users with treatment, union-wise drug-free programme, drug trader rehabilitation, and mass media-based publicity are going on.     
The plan will play important role in eradicating drugs,  he further said.
"Showing zero tolerance, we are working to free the district from drugs," the SP maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
11 people nabbed with drugs in five districts
Covid-19: 117 more people die, 1,913 more infected in 22 dists
43 detained on different charges in five districts
1,000 families live on hill slopes at Kaptai with life risk
Trader dies as tree branch falls on him
Tidal water damages betel leaf orchards at Betagi
Four men found dead in four districts
Two minors drown at Dashmina


Latest News
'Seized liquor bottles were empty,' claims Pori Moni
Palestinian dies of Israeli gunfire after West Bank clashes
PM greets Tigers for winning T20 series against Australia
Chaynika Chowdhury to be freed after questioning at DB office
Dhaka calls for ASEAN leaders’ concerted efforts to tackle regional challenges
Bangladesh win T20 series against Australia with three consecutive victory
Auto-rickshaw driver found dead in Rajshahi
Worker dies from electrocution in Pirojpur
Take responsibility for Covid treatment of RMG workers: SKOP to owners
Pori Moni's costume designer Jimmy detained
Most Read News
Bangladesh launches mango diplomacy
Raids on ravenous beauties
AL activist shot dead
Has Kashmir changed?
Vice-Chancellor of Premier University Prof Dr Anupam Sen cutting a cake
Domestic flights resume today
Karnaphuli Dry Dock begins ship handling
Corona claims highest 264 lives on Thursday
HC asks EC to hold by-polls to Sylhet-3 JS seat by Sept 7
76th Anniversary of Hiroshima Day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft