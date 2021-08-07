Tk 12cr drugs recovered, 2,166 dealers arrested in Cumilla in seven months

CUMILLA, Aug 6: Police forces recovered different contraband drug items worth over Tk 11.50 crore in the district in the last seven months.

During this period, from January 1 to July 31, 2,166 drug traders were arrested.

This information was disclosed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Faruk Ahmed at a press conference held on Thursday noon. He informed, a database is being prepared in order to expedite the running anti-drug campaign in the district.

To eradicate drugs, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been framed with a strategic work plan, he told the press conference.

According to SP office statistics, the drugs seized included four MT and 29 kg marijuana, 1,48,632 pieces of yaba pills, 8,710 bottles of phensedyl Syrup, 569 litres of local liquor, 465 bottles of foreign wine, 306 bottles of whisky, and 799 cans of bear. The current market value of these drug items was estimated at Tk 11, 43,50,600.

The SP said, under the work plan, activities like bringing traders under law, suing identified ones following the money-laundering act, anti-drug publicity, inter-force coordination, counselling drug users with treatment, union-wise drug-free programme, drug trader rehabilitation, and mass media-based publicity are going on.

The plan will play important role in eradicating drugs, he further said.

"Showing zero tolerance, we are working to free the district from drugs," the SP maintained.







