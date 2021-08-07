4 people ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Four people including a schoolgirl and a coronavirus-infected patient allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Khulna, Thakurgaon, Pirojpur and Jashore, in three days.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Dumuria Upazila of the district early Friday.

Deceased Altaf Sheikh, son of late Syed Ali Sheikh, was a resident of Rajapur Village under Sahosh Union in the upazila.

Police sources said an altercation took place in between Altaf and his wife over family issues on Thursday evening.

However, Altaf went out of the house at around 4am and hanged himself from a tree in the area.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dumuria Police Station (PS) Obaidur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

THAKURGAON: A medicine trader reportedly committed suicide in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Altafur Rahman, 27, son of late Abul Hossain, was a resident of Borokot Village under Borobari Union in the upazila. He was the owner of 'Laki Pharmacy' at Adhar Bazar in the area.

The deceased's family sources said Altafur wanted to marry a girl, but his family members refused it.

Following this, Altafur took poisonous tablet at around 10pm out of huff with his family members.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed him to Baliadangi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Altafur died on the way to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital at around 11:30pm.

Baliadangi PS OC Habibul Haque confirmed the incident.

PIROJPUR: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Nesarabad Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Saima Mim Chowdhury, 14, was the daughter of Md Mohibullah, a resident of Rajapara Village in the upazila.

Nesarabad PS OC Abir Mohammad Hossain said, Saima hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in the connection, the OC added.

JASHORE: A coronavirus-infected patient allegedly committed suicide in Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Habibur Rahman, 48, a resident of Kholadanga Village in the upazila.

Family members informed Habibur had been suffering from cold and fever for the last few days. On July 31, he tested positive for the virus and since then he had been undergoing treatment at home.

It was learnt that he became mentally upset as he had been kept isolated from others following detection of virus.

He might have committed suicide as he did not get expected care from his wife.

However, the family members found the body of Habibur hanging from the ceiling at early hours on Wednesday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kotwali PS OC Md Tajul Islam confirmed the incident.







