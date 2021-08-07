Manpower shortage hampers treatment at Rowmari Health Complex



Patients gathering at Rowmari Upazila Health Complex in Kurigram. photo: observer

The Rowmari Upazila Health Complex is the only healthcare centre for over three lakh people in the upazila.

Posts of residential medical officer, x-ray technician, anaesthesia expert, lab technician, x-ray technician, ambulance driver, paramedical doctor, nurse, ward boy and nightguard have been lying vacant for a long time.

This time coronavirus-infected people in the hospital are allegedly not getting necessary facilities including separate cabin, adequate oxygen and medicine.

Some local patients complained, "When we come here, we hear only no and no, - nothing else."

It was learnt, remaining unused for long time, the crore taka worth x-ray machine of the complex has turned into disorder. The operation theatre has also got into disorder condition. Necessary tools are getting destroyed in the absence of gynaecology doctor and anaesthesia expert.

The outdoor treatment service is being attended by four doctors. Every day the outdoor department is experiencing long line of patients. Social distancing is not maintained.

Treatment seeker Shahin Ahmad from Izlamari Village of Rowmari Upazila said, "After long time waiting in line, I got touch of doctor. But I'll have to purchase prescribed medicines from outside - these are not available in the hospital."

Rafiqul Islam of Bondaberh Union in the upazila said, "My x-ray is being done outside in the absence of x-ray technician in the hospital."

Senior Office Assistant of the hospital Abdus Sattar said, a total of 62 posts of doctors and 3rd and 4th class employees have been lying vacant in the hospital. The number of doctors' posts is 24; of these only six are filled up. There is no dental surgeon and all the five consultant posts are vacant. Among the 20 posts for nurses, only eight are filled up.

The vacant posts of 3rd class employees are 17, followed by 4th class ones with 13.

Upazila Chairman Sheikh Abdullah said, Rowmari Upazila is detached from the district town by the Brahmaputra River; there are about three lakh people in the upazila, and it is the only hospital for them. Due to the manpower crisis, the hospital has turned itself sick, he further said.

Due to non-availability of gynaecology doctors, carrying mothers are suffering unabated, he added.

To address this situation, effort is going on, he maintained.

The manpower crisis has been admitted by Upazila Health & Family Planning Officer Dr. Asaduzzaman. He said, "I have informed the authorities concerned about manpower crisis for several times. But I hope the problem will be solved soon."

The 30-bed hospital has been declared to be promoted to 50-bed one, but the allocation has not been made yet, he added.







KURIGRAM, Aug 6: The shortage of manpower including doctors and nurses in Roumari Upazila Health Complex is hampering treatment.The Rowmari Upazila Health Complex is the only healthcare centre for over three lakh people in the upazila.Posts of residential medical officer, x-ray technician, anaesthesia expert, lab technician, x-ray technician, ambulance driver, paramedical doctor, nurse, ward boy and nightguard have been lying vacant for a long time.This time coronavirus-infected people in the hospital are allegedly not getting necessary facilities including separate cabin, adequate oxygen and medicine.Some local patients complained, "When we come here, we hear only no and no, - nothing else."It was learnt, remaining unused for long time, the crore taka worth x-ray machine of the complex has turned into disorder. The operation theatre has also got into disorder condition. Necessary tools are getting destroyed in the absence of gynaecology doctor and anaesthesia expert.The outdoor treatment service is being attended by four doctors. Every day the outdoor department is experiencing long line of patients. Social distancing is not maintained.Treatment seeker Shahin Ahmad from Izlamari Village of Rowmari Upazila said, "After long time waiting in line, I got touch of doctor. But I'll have to purchase prescribed medicines from outside - these are not available in the hospital."Rafiqul Islam of Bondaberh Union in the upazila said, "My x-ray is being done outside in the absence of x-ray technician in the hospital."Senior Office Assistant of the hospital Abdus Sattar said, a total of 62 posts of doctors and 3rd and 4th class employees have been lying vacant in the hospital. The number of doctors' posts is 24; of these only six are filled up. There is no dental surgeon and all the five consultant posts are vacant. Among the 20 posts for nurses, only eight are filled up.The vacant posts of 3rd class employees are 17, followed by 4th class ones with 13.Upazila Chairman Sheikh Abdullah said, Rowmari Upazila is detached from the district town by the Brahmaputra River; there are about three lakh people in the upazila, and it is the only hospital for them. Due to the manpower crisis, the hospital has turned itself sick, he further said.Due to non-availability of gynaecology doctors, carrying mothers are suffering unabated, he added.To address this situation, effort is going on, he maintained.The manpower crisis has been admitted by Upazila Health & Family Planning Officer Dr. Asaduzzaman. He said, "I have informed the authorities concerned about manpower crisis for several times. But I hope the problem will be solved soon."The 30-bed hospital has been declared to be promoted to 50-bed one, but the allocation has not been made yet, he added.