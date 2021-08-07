Zuma admitted to hospital from prison

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 6: South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma, jailed for contempt of court last month, has been admitted to a hospital outside prison for "medical observation", according to officials.

"Everyone who is detained, including every sentenced prisoner, has the right to conditions of detention that are consistent with human dignity, including medical treatment," the Department of Correctional Services said in a statement on Friday.

No reason was given for the hospitalisation on Friday, apart from that it was prompted by "a routine observation".

The department added that as a former president, Zuma's healthcare needs required the involvement of the South African Military Health Service.

Zuma's foundation, while confirming that he was in hospital, said it was for his annual routine medical check-up. -REUTERS





