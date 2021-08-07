Key vote today for Biden’s US infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, Aug 6: President Joe Biden's plan for a $1.2 trillion investment in US infrastructure will face a key step in the Senate Saturday determining if it comes to the floor for a final vote, before heading to the House of Representatives.

After spending hours trying to build consensus on Thursday, Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced just before midnight that a procedural vote would instead be set for Saturday at noon.

While he reproached Republicans for their "numerous objections" that blocked efforts to vote on amendments "all day" on Thursday, he remained confident of the bill's chances, saying earlier in the night that lawmakers were "close to an agreement."

"We very much want to finish this important bill, so we will reconvene Saturday at noon to vote on cloture."

If the bill does make it to the Senate floor on Saturday, it will need the backing of at least 10 Republicans, in addition to the 50 Democratic senators to clear the vote. -AFP







