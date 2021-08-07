Video
Rahul Gandhi joins farmers protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Published : Saturday, 7 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

NEW DELHI, Aug 6: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and leaders from 14 opposition parties staged a joint protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday to underline support for farmers agitating against the centre's farm laws.
Visuals from news agency ANI showed Rahul and the other leaders standing in a tight-knit group (they were all wearing face masks, in line with Covid protocols) and shouting slogans against the government. At one point Rahul was holding a poster that said: 'Save Farmers, Save India'.
According to news agency PTI, apart from the Congress, the DMK, the Trinamool, the NCP, the Shiv Sena, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Samajwadi Party and Delhi's ruling AAP were at the protest, as were reps from the Left (CPM and CPI), the Muslim League, and the National Conference.
Farmers protesting the central laws have been holding a 'kisan sansad', or 'farmers' parliament' during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament to draw attention to their demands.
Yesterday, with the opposition leaders looking on, the 'farmers' parliament' proposed a 'no confidence' motion against the Modi government for its handling of their protest against its laws.
Protests against the farm laws - which have been rumbling on for several months now, and made headlines last year, after clashes between farmers and police led to military-style blockades at the borders of the national capital - have been widespread and taken on strong political overtones, with the Congress-led opposition relentless in attacking the government on this issue.    -NDTV


