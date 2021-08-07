Video
Greece, Turkey battle fierce fires as heatwave continues

Published : Saturday, 7 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Firemen and local volunteers carry hosepipes as they fight to extinguish a wildfire in Oren, in the holiday region of Mugla, on August 6, 2021 as Turkey struggles against its deadliest wildfires in decades. Greece and Turkey have been fighting blaze upon blaze over the past week. photo : AFP

ATHENS, Aug 6: Hundreds of firefighters battled a blaze on the outskirts of Athens on Friday as dozens of fires raged in Greece in what the prime minister dubbed a "critical situation," while neighbouring Turkey came under increasing pressure over its handling of wildfires.
Greece and Turkey have been fighting blaze upon blaze over the past week, hit by the worst heatwave in decades, a disaster that officials and experts have linked to increasingly frequent and intense weather events caused by climate change.
French firefighters arrived in Greece on Thursday night to help, while Switzerland, Sweden, Romania and Israel are due to send back-up.
"Our country is facing an extremely critical situation," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said late Thursday, putting six out of 13 regions in the country under high alert.
"We're facing unprecedented conditions after several days of heatwave have turned the country into a powder keg."
Some 30 kilometres (19 miles) north of Athens, a fierce blaze ate through vast areas of pine forest, forcing yet more evacuations of villages overnight and blowing thick, choking smoke all over the Greek capital.
In the small town of Afidnes, firefighters were seen standing on their truck in the dead of night, dousing flames that leapt high above them.
Part of a motorway linking Athens to the north of the country has been shut down as a precaution.
Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said that out of 99 fires reported on Thursday, 57 were still active during the night, notably on the island of Evia where monks who refused to leave their monastery had been forcibly evacuated. Around 82 French firefighters -- both military and civilian -- arrived on Thursday evening, a French official said.     -AFP


