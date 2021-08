Ninety-five-year-old survivor Teruko Morita (R) speaks to her daughter Noriko







Ninety-five-year-old survivor Teruko Morita (R) speaks to her daughter Noriko about how she played during her childhood beside the Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall, as it was known before 1945, and now called the Atomic Bomb Dome, as the city marks the 76th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack on August 6. photo : AFP